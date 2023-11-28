Ukraine has started negotiations with Italy on bilateral security guarantees

Ukraine and Italy have started the first round of negotiations on bilateral security obligations, which are provided for by the G7 joint declaration.

This was reported by the press service of the President of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian negotiation group was headed by the deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office Ihor Zhovkva. According to him, Ukraine has already started bilateral consultations with all G7 countries.

"Italyʼs provision of security guarantees to Ukraine will be an important step towards our countryʼs membership in the EU and NATO," he emphasized.

The parties discussed approaches to the content and format of the future bilateral agreement, as well as agreed on a schedule for further communication.

What are security guarantees?

On July 12, 2023, at the NATO summit in Vilnius, the "Big Seven" countries agreed on a Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine. The next step is the conclusion of bilateral security agreements between Ukraine and individual guarantor countries. Each of the countries will work with Ukraine on specific bilateral long-term obligations and agreements in the field of security. In the event of a future armed attack by Russia, countries should immediately consult with Ukraine to determine appropriate next steps. Currently, 30 countries have joined the "security guarantees".