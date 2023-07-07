Romania has confirmed that it is creating a training center for F-16 pilots, including Ukrainian ones

Romania has confirmed that it will open a regional training center for F-16 fighter pilots, which will be available to its NATO partners and Ukraine.

The decision was made on June 6 by the Supreme Council of Defense of Romania.

"During the meeting, they analyzed Romaniaʼs participation in a new transatlantic project — in the creation of a pilot training center for the operation of F-16 aircraft in our country. Together with other allies and the company developing this fighter, a regional center will be established in Romania to train the pilots who will fly them," the Romanian High Defense Council noted.

The center will train Romanian pilots who operate F-16 aircraft, and later the facility will be opened for the participation of pilots from allied and NATO partner countries, including Ukraine.