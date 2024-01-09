In Kyiv, the number of victims from the rocket attack on December 29 increased to 33. One more body was found under the rubble

After the end of the search operation, the body of another dead person was found at the site of the attack in the Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv. In this way, the number of victims increased to 33, as the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) reported.

The body was discovered during the dismantling of the destroyed warehouse.

That day, during a missile attack on Ukraine, 170 people were injured, 53 died, and 22 were rescued. In total, the Russians hit 18 settlements in 10 regions.

700 rescuers and 145 pieces of equipment worked on the ground.