Air defense forces destroyed 18 missiles and 8 drones during the attack. Russia launched 59 threats

On the night of January 8, the enemy launched a massive attack on Ukraine, using cruise, aviation, ballistic and anti-aircraft guided missiles and attack UAVs. The defenders destroyed 8 attack UAVs and 18 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles.
This was reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In total, the invaders fired 59 air targets:
- 8 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region (Russia);
- 7 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation;
- four Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles from four MiG-31K aircraft (launch area — Ryazan, Tambov);
- 24 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles from 11 Tu-95MS strategic bombers (launch area — Engels);
- 8 Kh-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 bombers from the Belgorod Region;
- 6 "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles from the areas of Dzhankoy and Cape Chauda (Crimea);
- 2 Kh-31P guided air missiles from tactical aircraft (launch area — Belgorod region).
The Russians attacked critical and civilian infrastructure, industrial and military facilities in the Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Khmelnytskyi regions.
- As of 11:30 a.m., four people were killed in the massive attack — two in the Khmelnytskyi region, one woman in the Kryvorizky district, and one woman in the city of Zmiyiv (Kharkiv region). More than 30 people were injured. There is destruction in Zaporizhzhia, Kryvyi Rih, Khmelnytskyi region, Kharkiv, the cities of Zmiyiv and Novomoskovsk in Dnipropetrovsk region. In the latter, the most wounded were 24 people.