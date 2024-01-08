Air defense forces destroyed 18 missiles and 8 drones during the attack. Russia launched 59 threats

On the night of January 8, the enemy launched a massive attack on Ukraine, using cruise, aviation, ballistic and anti-aircraft guided missiles and attack UAVs. The defenders destroyed 8 attack UAVs and 18 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles.

This was reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, the invaders fired 59 air targets:

8 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region (Russia);

7 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation;

four Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles from four MiG-31K aircraft (launch area — Ryazan, Tambov);

24 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles from 11 Tu-95MS strategic bombers (launch area — Engels);

8 Kh-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 bombers from the Belgorod Region;

6 "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles from the areas of Dzhankoy and Cape Chauda (Crimea);

2 Kh-31P guided air missiles from tactical aircraft (launch area — Belgorod region).

The Russians attacked critical and civilian infrastructure, industrial and military facilities in the Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Khmelnytskyi regions.