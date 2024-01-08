The Russians attacked Ukraine with missiles. Explosions were heard in four regions

On the morning of January 8, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. Powerful explosions were heard in Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia.

There were five explosions in Zaporizhzhia — missiles hit residential areas, they fell near houses. For now, four victims are known, as the head of the Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko informed.

Photo: Anatoliy Kurtev, the secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council.

In Kharkiv, the enemy attacked industrial facilities — a fire broke out. One woman was injured. There were at least four missile strikes in the city. A private house was hit in the region, in the city of Zmiyiv (Chuhuiv district) — two people were rescued, and two are under rubble.

At 10:30 a.m., the body of a 63-year-old civilian was recovered from the rubble.

15 000 subscribers were left without electricity in Kryvyi Rih. Some public transport is not working. The missile damaged the shopping center and more than two dozen private houses — there may be people under the rubble. According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, a 58-year-old man was wounded by shrapnel and is in a satisfactory condition.

Photo: Serhii Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

There is also a strike in a private house in the Lozuvatska community of the Kryvorizky district, where a 62-year-old woman died.

In Novomoskovsk, an explosive wave overturned a minibus passing by the place of impact. Three administrative buildings, two gas stations, a five-story building, and a car were damaged. Rescuers have already localized the fires that broke out at the site of the impact. In total, 24 victims were injured in the city, five of them children.

At least six explosions rang out in the Khmelnytskyi region, as the Regional Military Administration reported. Operational and rescue services are working on the ground. There is a dead person in the region.

In Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, the Defense Forces shot down 8 Shahed kamikaze drones.