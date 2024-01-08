A woman was killed in a missile attack in Dnipropetrovsk region, and there are still people under the rubble. 25 victims in the region

In Kryvyi Rih, a missile damaged a shopping center and more than 20 private houses — there may be people under the rubble. According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, a 58-year-old man was injured by shrapnel and is in a satisfactory condition.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutorʼs Office

There is also a strike in a private house in the Lozuvatske community of the Kryvorizky district, where a 62-year-old woman died.

In Novomoskovsk, an explosive wave overturned a minibus passing by the place of impact. Three administrative buildings, two gas stations, a five-story building, and a car were damaged. Rescuers have already localized the fires that broke out at the site of the impact. In total, there are 24 victims in the city, five of them are children.