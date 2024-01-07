General Staff: Russia lost 860 invaders and four tanks in a day

Over the past day, 45 combat clashes took place between the Ukrainian and Russian military. During this time, Russia lost 860 invaders, four tanks, 36 artillery systems and other things.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Ukrainian defenders repelled attacks in the Kupyan, Bakhmut, Avdiiv, Marin, Kherson and Zaporizhia directions. In the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces are also expanding the bridgehead.

Aviation of the Defense Forces struck 19 areas of concentration of personnel and the anti-aircraft missile complex of the Russians. Meanwhile, units of the missile forces hit four personnel concentration areas, two control points, an ammunition depot, three artillery facilities, an air defense radar station and four enemy air defense facilities.