Air defense forces shot down 21 out of 28 drones overnight

On the night of January 7, the Russian occupiers launched 28 Shahed attack drones from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region (Russia) and attacked with three S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from occupied Donetsk region.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Anti-aircraft defense forces destroyed 21 enemy drones. Anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups were involved in repelling the air attack.

Air Defense Forces worked within Zaporizhzhya, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, and Cherkasy regions.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

The Southern Defense Forces add that five drones were shot down in the Mykolaiv region, two in the Odesa region, and one each in the Kirovohrad region and the Vinnytsia region.

In the Mykolaiv region, there was a hit in a recreation area, where a fire broke out at one of the preserved recreation centers. People were not injured.