Defense Express: Russia launched ballistic missiles from the DPRK both in the direction of Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv — debris indicated this

Ballistic missiles from the DPRK were used by Russia during large-scale attacks on December 29, 2023 in the direction of Zaporizhzhia, and on January 2 this year in Kharkiv.

This is written by the Defense Express with reference to its own sources.

Preliminary analysis of the debris from Kharkiv pointed to a KN-23 missile, but the effects of the explosion were much smaller, considering the 500 kilogram warhead claimed by the Koreans. There is also a question about the accuracy of the rocket that hit Zaporizhzhia — it just fell in the field.

The publication notes that due to the absolute secrecy of the DPRK, all that is known about the KN-23 is Pyongyangʼs statements and data from South Koreaʼs radar monitoring of the DPRKʼs weapons tests. Even parameters such as length, diameter and total weight are the result of photo analysis.

In general, it is known about the KN-23 that it is larger than the Russian "Iskander" and has a number of similar solutions, in particular in the guidance systems. The missile flies up to 690 km, if the warhead is less than 500 kg. It is also believed that the KN-23, like the 9M723 OTRK Iskander missile, is capable of maneuvering. A launcher on an 8 x 8 wheeled chassis is used to launch the rocket.

There is no information about the number of KN-23 and the rate of production of these missiles.