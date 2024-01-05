Defense Express: Russia launched ballistic missiles from the DPRK both in the direction of Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv — debris indicated this

Ballistic missiles from the DPRK were used by Russia during large-scale attacks on December 29, 2023 in the direction of Zaporizhzhia, and on January 2 this year in Kharkiv.
This is written by the Defense Express with reference to its own sources.
Preliminary analysis of the debris from Kharkiv pointed to a KN-23 missile, but the effects of the explosion were much smaller, considering the 500 kilogram warhead claimed by the Koreans. There is also a question about the accuracy of the rocket that hit Zaporizhzhia — it just fell in the field.
The publication notes that due to the absolute secrecy of the DPRK, all that is known about the KN-23 is Pyongyangʼs statements and data from South Koreaʼs radar monitoring of the DPRKʼs weapons tests. Even parameters such as length, diameter and total weight are the result of photo analysis.
In general, it is known about the KN-23 that it is larger than the Russian "Iskander" and has a number of similar solutions, in particular in the guidance systems. The missile flies up to 690 km, if the warhead is less than 500 kg. It is also believed that the KN-23, like the 9M723 OTRK Iskander missile, is capable of maneuvering. A launcher on an 8 x 8 wheeled chassis is used to launch the rocket.
There is no information about the number of KN-23 and the rate of production of these missiles.
- On January 4, Western media wrote that Russia received a batch of ballistic missiles from North Korea (several dozen) and launchers for them. They also wrote that Moscow is close to the same agreement with Iran.
- On the same day, the US officially announced that Russia had short-range ballistic missiles from North Korea and had launched them into Ukraine — the first on December 30, 2023 (fell in Zaporizhzhia) and several others on January 2 during a massive missile attack. If we take into account the statement about short-range missiles, it is most likely about KN-23 ballistic missiles, aka Hwasong-11Ga.
- On January 5 , the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces did not confirm Russiaʼs use of ballistic missiles from the DPRK. Yuriy Ignat, the spokesman of the Polish Armed Forces, said that experts are studying the wreckage, but it will take time.
- Because of this, the United States is holding a meeting of the UN Security Council on January 10 and is preparing new sanctions.