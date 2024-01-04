In Kharkiv, the number of victims and victims of the January 2 rocket attack has increased

In Kharkiv, the number of victims and victims of a rocket attack on January 2 has increased, the regional prosecutorʼs office reported.

One of the injured, an 84-year-old woman, died in the hospital. Thus, the number of dead in the city increased to two.

Also, a 23-year-old girl turned to the medics, she has an akubotrauma (contusion). 63 people are now injured and injured.