In Kharkiv, the number of victims and victims of the January 2 rocket attack has increased

In Kharkiv, the number of victims and victims of a rocket attack on January 2 has increased, the regional prosecutorʼs office reported.
One of the injured, an 84-year-old woman, died in the hospital. Thus, the number of dead in the city increased to two.
Also, a 23-year-old girl turned to the medics, she has an akubotrauma (contusion). 63 people are now injured and injured.
- On January 2, Russian troops massively attacked Kyiv, Kyiv region, and Kharkiv. Air defense forces shot down 72 air targets out of 99, including 10 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, 59 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles and three Kalibr cruise missiles. Earlier, on the same night, defenders destroyed 35 attack drones. Residential buildings and a number of civil infrastructure facilities were destroyed.
- As of January 4, that attack left six people dead and more than 130 wounded or injured.