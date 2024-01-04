In Cherkasy, a man gave the Russians data on the location of the Ukrainian military and air defense systems. He received 9 years in prison

In Cherkassy, the court found guilty a man who "drained" the location of the Ukrainian military and air defense systems to the enemy. He was sentenced to 9 years in prison.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Since May 2023, the convict provided intelligence information to a representative of the Russian special services. Through the messenger, he transmitted data on the location of military units, personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as air defense systems on the territory of Cherkasy. To each message, he added a screenshot of maps in the Google Maps program with exact coordinates.

In a few months, the man received 27,600 hryvnias from the enemy for the "work" he had performed.