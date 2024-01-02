Two people died in Donetsk region due to Russian shelling

On January 2, the Russian occupiers launched an artillery attack on the town of Chasiv Yar community in the Donetsk region. Two people died.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin.

The Russians attacked the private sector — a 55-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man received life-threatening injuries.

One more person was injured in Krasnohorivka of the Mariinka community.

The leader of the Donetsk regional military administration calls for evacuation from the frontline areas.