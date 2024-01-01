Three people died in Donetsk region due to Russian shelling

The Russian occupiers shelled villages and towns of the Donetsk region during January 1. During the day, three people died, one more was injured.

This was announced by the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.

A 73-year-old woman died from shelling in Avdiivka. The Russians fired artillery and aimed at the private sector. The woman was injured, but doctors could not save her.

A man died in the village of Yuzhnomu of the Torecki community after shelling from artillery. He was 65 years old.

At the beginning of the day, the occupiers shelled Orlivka with artillery, and in the morning — Ocheretyne of the Ocheretyn community. One person died and another was injured. Damaged houses.

Вадим Філашкін / Донецька ОВА