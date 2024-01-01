A Russian drone hit a house in the Sumy region. Two people died

On the afternoon of January 1, the Russian occupiers launched a drone at a residential two-story building in Shostka District, Sumy region. Two people died.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs writes about this.

A 52-year-old woman died of her injuries in the hospital, and rescuers retrieved the body of a 40-year-old man from under the rubble. Another woman was injured.

Police, rescuers and medics are working on the spot, and the liquidation of the consequences of the Russian attack is ongoing.

The occupiers regularly attack the border communities of the Sumy region with drones, artillery, and mortars.