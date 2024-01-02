In Kyiv, 27 were injured and two died. The attack on the capital lasted almost 4 hours

In nine districts of Kyiv there are consequences of the Russian missile attack. High-rise buildings, private houses, warehouses are damaged, there are fires. So far, 27 injured and two dead are known, informs the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko.

Two high-rise buildings are on fire in the Solomyansky district, 27 people injured.

A supermarket building is on fire in the Desnyansky district.

Non-residential buildings were damaged in Darnytskyi district.

In the Holosiivsky district, the fragments of the rocket fell in a park.

In the Pechersk district, debris fell on the roof of a 9-story residential building and on another multi-story building and a private house.

A residential building is also on fire in the Obolonskyi district, part of the debris fell on the territory of non-residential buildings and warehouses.

In Sviatoshynsky district, a social infrastructure building was hit.

In the Podilsky district, a market is on fire, a gas pipe is damaged. Debris also fell on non-residential buildings, but a fire is also possible in the residential sector. Water mains were damaged, at least six cars were on fire.

In the Shevchenkivsky district, the debris fell on an open area.

Due to the attack, there is a temporary lack of electricity in some houses in the Shevchenkivsky, Sviatoshynsky, Holosiivsky and Obolonsky districts. DTEK promises to restore electricity supply as soon as the security situation improves.