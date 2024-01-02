News

In Kyiv, 27 were injured and two died. The attack on the capital lasted almost 4 hours

Author:
Sofiia Telishevska
Date:

In nine districts of Kyiv there are consequences of the Russian missile attack. High-rise buildings, private houses, warehouses are damaged, there are fires. So far, 27 injured and two dead are known, informs the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko.

  • Two high-rise buildings are on fire in the Solomyansky district, 27 people injured.
  • A supermarket building is on fire in the Desnyansky district.
  • Non-residential buildings were damaged in Darnytskyi district.
  • In the Holosiivsky district, the fragments of the rocket fell in a park.
  • In the Pechersk district, debris fell on the roof of a 9-story residential building and on another multi-story building and a private house.
  • A residential building is also on fire in the Obolonskyi district, part of the debris fell on the territory of non-residential buildings and warehouses.
  • In Sviatoshynsky district, a social infrastructure building was hit.
  • In the Podilsky district, a market is on fire, a gas pipe is damaged. Debris also fell on non-residential buildings, but a fire is also possible in the residential sector. Water mains were damaged, at least six cars were on fire.
  • In the Shevchenkivsky district, the debris fell on an open area.

Due to the attack, there is a temporary lack of electricity in some houses in the Shevchenkivsky, Sviatoshynsky, Holosiivsky and Obolonsky districts. DTEK promises to restore electricity supply as soon as the security situation improves.