Kyiv and Kharkiv are under massive missile attack

Since the morning of January 2, the Russians have been attacking Kyiv and Kharkiv with various types of missiles. There is still a group of missiles in the airspace, which is changing its vector of movement. Repeated launches of Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles are also possible, since there are 9 MiG-31K in the air, the Ukrainian Air Force informs.

According to the Kyiv city military administration, the remnants of the rocket have already fallen on the roof of a residential high-rise building in the Pechersk district. In Obolon district, debris fell on the territory of warehouses, and in Holosiiv — on the territory of a park. There are also reports of debris falling in Svyatoshyn district.

Due to the attack, there is a temporary lack of elestricity in some houses in the Shevchenkiv, Sviatoshyn, Holosiiv and Obolon districts. DTEK promises to restore electricity supply as soon as the security situation improves.

Meanwhile, Kharkiv is under a massive rocket attack. "It is very dangerous to be outside the shelter now," said the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov. The occupiers have already struck the city at least four times, including the city center.

Oleg Syniehubov, the head of the regional military administration, reports on six victims and damage to high-rise buildings and cars.