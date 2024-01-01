Norway allowed direct sales of arms to Ukraine

The Norwegian government has allowed direct sales of Norwegian weapons and defense products to Ukraine. The permit entered into force on January 1, 2024.

This is stated in the press release of the government.

Now Norwegian companies can apply to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for an export license for direct sales of weapons and defense products to Ukraine.

Export licenses for direct sales will be issued after careful evaluation of each such export case. Here are some criteria:

weapons can only be sold to the Ukrainian authorities;

applications must contain documentation and state guarantees regarding end use and end user, as well as re-export provisions;

transportation and delivery must be safe along established logistics routes.

"This change means that we, together with our allies, are protecting the fundamental interests of Norwayʼs security and defense policy. The government is using a number of tools to promote the important role of the defense industry in the current security policy situation," added Defense Minister Björn Arild Gram.

Norway provides military assistance to Ukraine from its own government, through international cooperation mechanisms and funding and contributions from the defense industry.