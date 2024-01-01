Israel is partially withdrawing its forces from the Gaza Strip

The IDF has begun withdrawing five brigades from the Gaza Strip, where the anti-terrorist operation against Hamas is ongoing.
This was reported by The Times of Israel with reference to the statement of IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari.
The military said that they are gaining control of the situation on the ground. They also admit that the war with the Islamists will most likely continue in 2024, but will not be as intense as in recent months.
"We adapt combat methods to each area of Gaza, and we also select the necessary forces to best carry out the mission. Each region has its own characteristics and different operational needs," said the IDF press secretary.
He added that Israelʼs goals in the war against Hamas require prolonged fighting, but that the Israeli military is prepared accordingly, the spokesman said.
- On October 7, 2023, Hamas militants attacked southern Israel and killed nearly 1,400 people, mostly civilians. They took more than 240 people hostage and brought them to the Gaza Strip. In response, Israel began bombing the exclave, and on October 25 launched a ground operation, announcing the goal of the complete destruction of Hamas.
- During the operation of the Israel Defense Forces in the Gaza Strip, more than 7 thousand Hamas fighters were eliminated, but the head of the National Security Staff of Israel Tzahi Hanegbi says that the real number is much higher — the Israeli side does not know how many terrorists may be under the rubble of destroyed buildings or in tunnels.
- According to the Hamas-controlled sanitary service, more than 20,000 people died in the Gaza Strip. They note that these are civilians, but they can also include militants. It is impossible to confirm these figures from independent sources.
- During the week-long truce that began on November 24, Israel managed to release more than 100 hostages. In exchange, Israel released approximately 240 Palestinians from prisons.