Israel is partially withdrawing its forces from the Gaza Strip

The IDF has begun withdrawing five brigades from the Gaza Strip, where the anti-terrorist operation against Hamas is ongoing.

This was reported by The Times of Israel with reference to the statement of IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari.

The military said that they are gaining control of the situation on the ground. They also admit that the war with the Islamists will most likely continue in 2024, but will not be as intense as in recent months.

"We adapt combat methods to each area of Gaza, and we also select the necessary forces to best carry out the mission. Each region has its own characteristics and different operational needs," said the IDF press secretary.

He added that Israelʼs goals in the war against Hamas require prolonged fighting, but that the Israeli military is prepared accordingly, the spokesman said.