During the night, the Ukrainian defense forces shot down 87 of the 90 Shahed drones

On New Yearʼs Eve 2024, the enemy used a record number of Shahed-type attack UAVs — 90 units, the Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk said. Defense forces managed to destroy 87 enemy drones.

The air attack was repulsed by mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces, fighter aircraft and anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force.

Also at night, the Russians hit the Kharkiv region with four S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles. Three Kh-31P and one Kh-59 anti-radar missiles were attacked from the occupied parts of Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions. These missiles were not shot down.