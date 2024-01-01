On New Yearʼs Eve, the Russians attacked Ukraine with drones. There are casualties in Odesa, and the museum was burned near Lviv

Over the past day (until midnight), the Russians launched 96 UAVs of the Shahed type over Ukraine — they managed to shoot down 66 attack drones.

Already after midnight, another 26 drones attacked the country. Air Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 21 drones, the General Staff reported.

The wreckage of Shahed fell on the university in Dublyany, where Stepan Bandera studied 100 years ago. The fire has already been extinguished. Also, on the birthday of Stepan Bandera, the Russians completely destroyed the museum of UPA Corporal Roman Shukhevych in Bilogorshcha village, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy reported.

In Odesa, fragments of downed drones fell on residential buildings in different areas of the city — 9 people were injured, one person died. Oleh Kiper, the head of Odesa regional military administration, announced this.

Air defense forces shot down five drones over the Dnipropetrovsk region, and one UAV hit one of the enterprises. A fire broke out, the rescuers have already extinguished it, reported the head of regional military administration Serhiy Lysak.