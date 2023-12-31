Journalists of the German TV channel ZDF came under Russian fire in Kharkiv. The translator was injured

Journalists from the German TV channel ZDF came under Russian shelling of the center of Kharkiv, which took place in the evening of December 30. They were at the Kharkiv Palace Hotel.

The TV channel reports that at the time of the shelling, three members of the ZDF team were in rooms on the fifth floor, one in the lobby, and one more on the 11th floor of the hotel. They were not injured, but their translator, who was in the hall, got fractures — her rib and vertebrae were broken.

According to the hotel manager, a total of 15 rooms were rented out. Most were handed over to journalists.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stated that there were representatives of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the hotel, who planned the recent shelling of Belgorod. They were allegedly liquidated. The GUR called this statement delusional.