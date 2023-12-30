The Russians shelled the center of Kharkiv, there are casualties and destruction

In the evening of December 30, the Russians attacked the center of Kharkiv with rockets, more than six explosions were heard in the place. 20 people were injured in the shelling, including a journalist from Great Britain.

This was announced by the mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov.

The Russians hit a residential building. According to local authorities, there is serious damage and a fire has broken out. In addition, the occupiers damaged the building of the Kharkiv Palace hotel.

In the city, a medical institution, multi-apartment residential buildings, shops and other public places, transport were also damaged. The Russians struck with C-300 missiles from the Belgorod region.