Hungary refused to extradite a Russian suspect in the murder of Amina Okuyeva to Ukraine

Hungary refused to extradite Russian Igor Redkin, a suspect in the murder of volunteer Amina Okuyeva, to Ukraine.
Andrii Nebytov, head of the National Police of Ukraine in the Kyiv region, informed Radio Svoboda about this.
Now Ihor Redkin, a native of the Dagestan Caspian region, is hiding in Hungary. Nebytov said that the Ukrainian authorities applied to the Hungarian prosecutorʼs office with an extradition request for Redkin, but received a refusal — the reason was allegedly the war in Ukraine.
The escape of the suspect from the editorial investigation was also confirmed by the former deputy of the Ukrainian parliament Ihor Mosiychuk, whose assistant Okuyeva worked. According to him, Redkin was able to leave Ukraine in the first days of the full-scale invasion of Russian troops last year.
- Amina Okuyeva and her husband Adam Osmayev were assassinated twice. On June 1, 2017, the killer, who introduced himself as a French journalist, invited the couple to a meeting and opened fire on them in a car. Keeler was shot several times in return, and the couple was hospitalized.
- On October 30, 2017, Osmayev and Okueva were shot with automatic weapons at a railway crossing near the village of Glevakh, Kyiv region. The car was shot from the bushes. Osmaev was wounded, and Okuyeva died.
- Earlier, in 2021, the court released from custody at least eight suspects in several contract killings, including Okueva. For some of the defendants , all terms of detention in custody have passed and they have not been extended, while others have been sent under house arrest.
- In February 2021, the Kyiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office sent an indictment to the court against a group of killers (the organizer and six participants), who are suspected of murdering volunteer Amina Okuyeva and attempting to assassinate Adam Osmayev, the director of the Caparol Ukraine company, Pavel Zamozhnyi in 2016, the head of the advertising department of the capital metro station Pavlo Mylenko in 2019 and businessman Kostyantyn Khoruzhenko in 2014. They face life imprisonment.