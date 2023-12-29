Great Britain will transfer hundreds of anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine

Great Britain will transfer hundreds of air defense missiles to Ukraine.
This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom, Grant Shepps.
- On the morning of December 29, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Ukraine. Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia were attacked with 122 missiles and 36 drones. Destroyed residential buildings, high-rise buildings, a maternity hospital, schools, kindergartens, a shopping center. Air defense shot down 87 cruise missiles and 27 attack drones.