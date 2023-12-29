The Ministry of Defense won an international arbitration and awarded a foreign supplier more than one billion hryvnias

The Ministry of Defense won an international arbitration with a foreign supplier in the amount of over one billion hryvnias.

This was reported to the press service of the department.

At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ministry of Defense contracted this supplier for body armor and berets for the Armed Forces.

Berets arrived in the summer of 2022, in violation of delivery dates. Body armor that arrived during the summer and winter of 2022 did not pass ballistic tests.

The Ministry of Defense did not accept this product and demanded a refund and a fine, but the supplier refused. Then the legal service of the Ministry of Defense filed a lawsuit in the international arbitration court and won it.

The total amount of satisfied claims is more than $27 million USD (over one billion hryvnias) and includes the cost of goods, fines, annual interest and arbitration fee.