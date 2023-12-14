The Ministry of Defense won five arbitrations for over UAH 900 million

During the 100 days of the new teamʼs work, starting in September 2023, the Ministry of Defense won five international arbitrations against foreign suppliers for over 900 million hryvnias.

This was reported by the press service of the ministry.

Disputes arose due to non-delivery of property, violation of delivery terms and poor quality.

The international arbitration awarded $6.93 million and €16.47 million in favor of the Ministry of Defense to be recovered from unscrupulous foreign suppliers.

The arbitrator also ruled that interest per annum will accrue daily until the supplier pays its debt to the Ministry of Defense.

Also, under two contracts, the Ministry of Justice submitted claims to Swiss arbitration in the amount of $33.16 million.