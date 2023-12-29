The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary and the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine will meet in January

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Péter Szijjártó and the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak will meet in January to discuss the most pressing bilateral issues.

This was reported by Péter Szijjártó on Facebook.

According to him, he recently had a telephone conversation with Yermak.

"Maintaining a constant dialogue at a high level is important because it gives us hope that we can improve our relations, and we are interested in maintaining cooperation with all our neighbors," the Hungarian minister wrote.

At the same time, he noted that Budapest will not change its position on the war in Ukraine and will insist on peace.

Relations between Ukraine and Hungary

Relations between the countries remain tense. The latter regularly blocks €50 billion in EU aid to Ukraine. Viktor Orban claimed that Ukraine should not receive large sums from the budget of the European Union, since it is not part of the bloc. So he is trying to force Brussels to make concessions and unlock money for Hungary, despite concerns about the rule of law in the country. For example, on the eve of the EU summit, the European Commission unfroze €10 billion for Hungary. Orban refuses to recognize the interdependence between money for his country and a position to support Ukraine. Earlier, the Hungarian Prime Minister said that he would block the start of negotiations with Ukraine on its accession to the European Union. However, EU leaders still agreed to negotiations with Kyiv.

Viktor Obran is in favor of lifting sanctions against Russia and ending hostilities in Ukraine, as well as stopping the flow of refugees. He met personally with Putin in Beijing in October, and before that on February 1, 2022 in Moscow. Budapest declares that it wants to keep communication channels with the Russian Federation "open".