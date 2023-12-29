Air Force: Russia launched everything in the morning except “Kalibr” missiles

Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat informed that today, December 29, Russia launched everything except “Kalibr” missiles over Ukraine.

He announced this on the air of the telethon.

The occupiers used “Kinzhal” missiles, ballistics, S-300, cruise missiles, anti-aircraft missiles, Kh-22 or Kh-32. About 18 strategic bombers launched X-101/X-505.

"We have never seen so many targets on our monitor at the same time," Yuriy Ignat noted.