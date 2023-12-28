The bodies of three Ukrainian prisoners shot by the Russians were evacuated. They were fighters of the 82nd Brigade

The bodies of three Ukrainian prisoners shot by the Russians were evacuated. They were fighters of the 82nd Airborne Assault Brigade who were captured, wounded and contused.
This was reported in the command of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
This criminal offense was entered into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations, the case materials will be transferred to the International Criminal Court, the command noted.
"Sooner or later, war criminals from the Russian Federation will be held accountable for their atrocities before the International Criminal Tribunal," the Airborne Assault Troops emphasized.
- Russian occupiers shot three Ukrainian prisoners of war near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia. The footage of the video shared on the network shows that the Ukrainian soldiers were already captured and did not resist. The occupiers shot them, which is a violation of the Geneva Convention.
- The head of the anti-crime department of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office Yuriy Belousov informed that the likely suspects in the shooting of three Ukrainian prisoners of war in Zaporizhzhia are Russian occupiers from the 76th Guards Airborne Assault Division, also known as the Pskov Airborne Division.