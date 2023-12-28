Air defense forces shot down 7 out of 8 attack drones overnight

On the night of December 28, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with eight Shahed drones from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region (Russian Federation).

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Fighter aircraft, units of anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups destroyed seven drones within the boundaries of Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Russia has been attacking Ukraine with Shahed drones since September 2022. Lately, attacks have been taking place every day, in particular, the day before, air defense shot down 32 out of 46 drones overnight.