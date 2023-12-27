Air defense forces shot down 32 out of 46 drones overnight. There are dead

On the night of December 27, the Russian occupiers launched 46 Shahed drones from two directions: Balaklava (Crimea) and Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Krasnodar Territory, Russian Federation).

This was reported by the Air Force.

The Russians launched the drones in waves from 19:00 on December 26 to 03:50 on December 27. To repulse the attack, tactical aviation, anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups were involved, which managed to destroy 32 UAVs.

Anti-aircraft defense worked in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi and Kirovohrad regions. For example, 12 were shot down in Odesa region, three in Mykolaiv region, two in Vinnytsia region.

In Odesa, the occupiers attacked mainly the regional center. Debris of downed drones fell on one of the uninhabited new buildings. The drone, shot down in the air, fell on country houses in the suburbs of Odesa, causing a fire. One person died, three were injured. Update: One of the victims died in hospital.

Most of the drones that were not shot down attacked the front-line territories, in particular Kherson region. A few of them fell without consequence.

