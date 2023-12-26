Russian troops fired at the Kherson railway station and the evacuation train. A policeman died

Russian troops fired at the Kherson railway station and the evacuation train.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi in his evening address.

140 people were waiting for evacuation at the Kherson train station, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported. After the shelling, an urgent evacuation began, but two civilians did not make it — they were wounded. A police lieutenant from the Kirovohrad region was also killed, and two more law enforcement officers were injured.

Several employees of "Ukrzaliznytsia" were injured by the shelling. Passengers are in shelter, the UZ press service reported. The situation is under control, railway workers are ready to continue the movement, although the station and rolling stock are damaged.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson OVA, reported earlier that the Russians shelled the city for more than two hours.

Subsequently, "Ukrzaliznytsia" reported that the passengers of the Kherson train reached Mykolaiv by bus. The train to Kyiv will depart according to the dispatcherʼs schedule.

Flights from Kramatorsk, Lviv, and Kyiv in the direction of Kherson on December 27 will first go to Mykolaiv. "Ukrzaliznytsia" assesses the damage to the station and wagons and monitors the condition of the companyʼs injured employees.