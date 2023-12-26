The Russians attacked the Kherson region. There are dead

Russian occupiers attacked the Kherson region in the afternoon of December 26. Two people died.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin informed about this.

At noon, the Russians fired at least 26 shells at Mykilske. Dozens of houses were damaged there, and the body of a dead 71-year-old man was found from under the rubble of one of them.

The Oleshky Regional Prosecutorʼs Office has started a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the customs of war and intentional murder.

The occupiers also fired at Tyahynka. One person also died there.