Since the beginning of the full-scale war in Estonia, 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers have been trained

After the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, Estonia provided training for more than 1,300 Ukrainian military personnel.

This is reported by the Estonian broadcaster ERR.

"Since the beginning of the war, we have trained more than 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers. This is mainly basic training, as well as artillery and sniper training and cyber training," said the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Estonia, Roland Muroff.

Like the Estonian military, Ukrainians undergo training in various military units. Various divisions participate in the training of Ukrainians together with instructors.

“In every training course, an important part is the exchange of knowledge and experience, and it is two-way. The defense forces are closely monitoring what is happening in Ukraine, and are also collecting feedback and learning from the experience of Ukrainian units and the military," said the press officer of the Armed Forces of Estonia.

Costs for the training of the Ukrainian military are covered both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of the EUMAM military aid mission from the EU.

"We have requested partial reimbursement from the European Union, but so far no payments have been made," Muroff said.