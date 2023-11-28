The Council of the EU allocated €194 million for the training of the Ukrainian military

The Council of the EU allocated an additional €194 million to finance the European Unionʼs military assistance mission to Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine).
This is stated on the website of the European Council.
Support will be provided through the European Peace Fund. These funds will be spent on lethal and non-lethal equipment and training support. In total, €255 million was allocated to finance training for Ukrainians.
- In November 2022, it was reported that the European Union launched the EU Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine). The main training bases were located in Poland and Germany. As part of the mission, more than 34 000 Ukrainian military personnel have already been trained.