General Staff: Russia lost 790 invaders and 14 tanks over the past day

There have been 80 clashes between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army over the past 24 hours. The latter lost another 790 occupiers, 14 tanks, 17 armored fighting vehicles and others.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
The Russians carried out airstrikes in the Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk and Kherson regions. About 100 settlements in eight regions were under artillery fire.
The Ukrainian military repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinka, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions.
- The head of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that Ukrainian troops are still fighting on the outskirts of Maryinka, Donetsk region, but are already preparing positions outside the city. In fact, the city no longer exists, the Russians are excavating every meter with shells.
- On December 25, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Russian President Volodymyr Putin about the full occupation of the town of Maryinka in Donetsk region. According to him, the capture of the city made it possible to move the artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine away from Donetsk and provided "additional opportunities for further actions in this direction."