There have been 80 clashes between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army over the past 24 hours. The latter lost another 790 occupiers, 14 tanks, 17 armored fighting vehicles and others.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The Russians carried out airstrikes in the Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk and Kherson regions. About 100 settlements in eight regions were under artillery fire.

The Ukrainian military repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinka, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions.