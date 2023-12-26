Zaluzhnyi: The Defense Forces are still fighting on the outskirts of Maryinka, but the lives of our soldiers are more important to us

The head of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that the Ukrainian troops are still fighting on the outskirts of Maryinka (Donetsk region), but are already preparing positions outside the city.

He said this during a press conference.

In Maryinka, the Russians use the same tactics as against Bakhmut — they dig every meter with shells.

"We protect every piece of our land. But when, on this narrow patch, enemy shells begin to dig this place together with stones, with earth, with our soldiers, the lives of our soldiers are more important to us," Zaluzhnyi emphasized.

According to him, as of December 26, Ukrainian troops are still in the northern part of Maryinka, and have prepared a defensive line outside the city.

"I can say that this settlement no longer exists," noted the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.