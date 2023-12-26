Propagandist Yuriy Podolyaka was sentenced to 12 years in absentia

The Ukrainian court found propagandist Yuriy Podolyaka guilty of collaborationism and justifying Russiaʼs aggression. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison in absentia.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office writes about this.

According to the investigation, the blogger calls himself the main speaker of the war and says that he is helping the Russians to "mobilize and hold an information attack." He spreads Russian propaganda, justifies the defeats of the Russian occupiers, etc.

Yuriy Podolyaka was born in Sumy and lived there until 2014, after which he left for Russia. His property in Sumy region was seized by the court.