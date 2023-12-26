General Staff: Russia lost 1 010 invaders and 22 tanks over the past day

98 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army over the past day. The latter lost 1 010 occupiers, 22 tanks, 37 armored fighting vehicles and a large landing ship "Novocherkask".

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

The Ukrainian military repelled attacks in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Avdiivka, Maryinka, Shakhtar, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson directions.

Aviation of the Defense Forces struck four areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the occupiers during the past day.

Tactical aviation of the Air Force attacked with cruise missiles the large amphibious ship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation "Novocherkask" in the Feodosia region on the night of December 26.