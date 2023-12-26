The General Staff denied information about the death of 108 soldiers in the Avdiivka direction

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the information about the alleged death of 108 soldiers in one of the brigades in the Avdiivka region before Christmas is a fake.

The day before, political technologist Vitaliy Bala wrote a post on Facebook that soldiers from one brigade serving near Avdiivka were sent home for a week, but not all of them, so they allegedly drew lots.

"All those who drew lots got on buses and left, but did not arrive, the families will be sad. Itʼs about 108 defenders," Vitalyi Bala wrote.

In 2006-2007, Vitaliy Bala worked as an adviser to the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine in the government of Viktor Yanukovych. He is on the list of Ukrainian pseudo-sociologists.