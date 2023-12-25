The National Police has launched more than 107,000 investigations into the crimes of the occupiers and their accomplices

Since the beginning of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine, National Police investigators have opened 107,207 criminal proceedings for the crimes of the Russian occupiers and their accomplices.

The National Police writes about it.

Investigators opened 92,722 proceedings for violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code), 9,249 for encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine (Article 110), 3,508 for collaborationism (Article 111-1) and 236 for treason (Article 111).

Another 75 criminal proceedings were opened by the law enforcement officers for the commission of sexual violence by the Russian occupiers.

The police also discovered 88 places of imprisonment and torture in the de-occupied territories. The largest number was in Kharkiv Oblast (28) and Zaporizhzhia (26).