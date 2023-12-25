Air defense forces destroyed 28 drones and two missiles. Port infrastructure was damaged in Odesa

On the night of December 25, the Russians fired a Kh-59 missile in the direction of Kropyvnytskyi and a Kh-31P missile in the direction of Chornomorsk in Odesa. Ukrainian defenders destroyed both missiles and also shot down 28 drones out of 31.

This was reported by the Air Force.

Air defense destroyed 17 drones in the Odesa region, two drones in the Kherson region, one each in the the Mykolaiv region and Kirovohrad region, the Southern Defense Forces clarified.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

The debris of the drone damaged the technical facilities in the port infrastructure of Odessa, and in the Rozdilnian district, the debris damaged the non-working administrative building and the warehouse of the preserved facility. No one was injured, and the fire was extinguished.

In the Beryslav district of the Kherson region, it was not possible to avoid a hit — a fire broke out in a warehouse, which has already been extinguished.