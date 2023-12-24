Overnight, air defense forces destroyed 14 of 15 Russian Shahed drones

During the night, air defense forces shot down 14 out of 15 launched Russian Shahed drones. They were destroyed within Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Khmelnytskyi regions.

This was reported by the Air Force.

The occupiers released 15 "martyrs" from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk district in Russia.

The Defense Forces of the South specified that in total six "shaheed" were shot down in the southern direction: four in the Mykolayiv region, one in the Dnipropetrovsk region and one in the Kirovohrad region. Shots were not allowed.