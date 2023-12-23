The President approved two NSDC sanctions packages

President Volodymyr Zelensky put into effect two packages of sanctions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

This is stated in the presidential decree.

Personal restrictions are imposed against 43 people, most of whom are citizens of Russia, and among them are citizens of Latvia, Ukraine and Great Britain. Sanctions also apply to 119 companies, most of which are registered in Russia or in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

By another decree, Zelensky imposed sanctions against eight people and 15 companies.

The new restrictions freeze the assets of sanctioned individuals and companies in Ukraine and prohibit trading with them. They were introduced for a period of five to ten years.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs must now inform the competent authorities of the European Union, the United States and other countries about the application of sanctions and at the same time call on them to introduce the same.