Zelensky imposed additional NSDC sanctions against Russia and Kremlin aides

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky implemented the NSDC decision on new sanctions against citizens of Russia, Moldova, Germany and Uzbekistan and a number of companies.

This is stated in Presidential Decree No. 813/2023.

Russian top managers and officials, as well as a number of companies and arms manufacturers, were added to the list by the decision of the National Security Council. There are companies registered in the territory of the special economic zone "Alabuga" in Tatarstan, where the Russians built the production of Shahed drones. Sanctions freeze their assets in Ukraine and prohibit trade with them.

181 companies and 185 people were included in the sanctions list. Most of them are Russian citizens. Among them, Dmytro Rebus is the director and founder of VMC Limited Liability Company, a supplier of electronics for Russian military equipment, and Boris Ostrovsky is a co-founder of File Line LLC, a leading supplier of electronic components manufactured by Xilinx. Their companies were also on the list of restrictions.

Also under sanctions: German citizen Montag-Girmes Ralf-Dieter, Moldovan citizen Inna Linnyk (presumably an official of the government of the self-proclaimed Transnistria), and Uzbek citizen Marifhodja Saidumarov, who works at Foton, a joint-stock company that supplies electronics and microcircuits. Sanctions were mostly imposed for 10 years.