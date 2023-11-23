Zelensky approved sanctions against 147 Russians and citizens of other states

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi implemented the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to apply personal economic sanctions against 147 citizens of the Russian Federation and other states associated with the Kremlin.

This is stated in decrees No. 772/2023 and No. 773/2023.

60 natural persons were included in the first sanctions list — they are citizens of Russia, Ukraine, Cyprus, Belarus, Germany, Uzbekistan, Austria and Great Britain.

Among those on the list, they mentioned:

former secretary of the National Security Council Volodymyr Sivkovich, who is hiding in Russia;

Leonid Kharchenko, accused in the Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 crash;

Darya Morozova, the so-called human rights commissioner of the occupation administration of Donetsk region;

top managers of the companies of the USM group of the Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, Nazim Efendiyev, Vakhtang Kocharov and Valery Kazikaev;

Nataliya Davydova, the wife of ex-head of USM Ivan Streshinsky,

the son of Usmanovʼs wife Iryna Viner — Natan Viner.

Sanctions against them are introduced for 10 years. Blocking of their assets, cancellation of licenses, restrictions on transit and trade operations on the territory of Ukraine, ban on privatization and public procurement are also foreseen.

87 Russian citizens were included in the second sanctions list, including:

Anatoliy Chubais, ex-director of the administration of the President of the Russian Federation;

commander of air defense forces — deputy chief of the Air and Space Forces of the Russian Federation Andriy Dyomin;

Chairman of the Accounting Chamber and former Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation Oleksiy Kudrin;

father, wife and son of Ukrainian collaborator Yevhen Balytskyi;

chief sanitary doctor of Moscow Olena Andreyeva;

Oleksandr Dorofeev, general director of the Nizhny Novgorod company "RemExBud" LLC;

Oleksandr Herman, General Director of Galaktika LLC.

Sanctions are imposed against 34 of them for 10 years, against 50 — for five years, against three — for three years. Restrictions include the blocking of assets, the deprivation of state awards, the cancellation of licenses, the ban on transit and trade operations on the territory of Ukraine, the withdrawal of capital abroad, for privatization, and the purchase of land.

Sanctions were also introduced against 300 legal entities, in particular against a number of Russian energy companies.