In Kyiv, an official of the KCSA was exposed, who helped deputies evade military service

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has exposed one of the leaders of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) for helping the capitalʼs deputies evade military service.

The press service of the State Bureau of Investigation and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office writes about this.

The suspect illegally sent deputies from the military unit allegedly on a business trip to the military administration of Kyiv. This is how he "helped" three deputies and one of their assistants.

They were also helped by the commander of the Territorial Defence Forces military unit, where the men had to serve on mobilization.

During the year, the deputies and assistant did not report for military service, but received money. They were informed of the suspicion of evasion back in the summer (Part 4 of Article 409, Part 2 of Article 28 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), and now the official of the KCSA has received the suspicion. He faces up to 10 years in prison.