General Staff: Russia lost another 1 040 invaders and 17 tanks

75 combat clashes took place at the front over the past day. During this time, Russia lost 1 040 occupiers, 17 tanks, 28 armored fighting vehicles and three aircraft.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

On the Kupyansk direction, the Ukrainian military fought back in the Synkivka area of the Kharkiv region, on the Bakhmut — near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in the Donetsk region, and on the Shakhtarsk — west of Staromayorske in the Donetsk region.

The defenders repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the Avdiivka direction — east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka and in the Pervomaiske and Nevelske areas of the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the military repulsed the enemy west of Verbove and Robotyne, while in Kherson the Russians tried to knock out our units from their occupied positions, but were forced to withdraw with losses.