Air defense forces destroyed 9 out of 9 Shahed drones overnight

Air defenses shot down nine out of nine Russian Shahed drones in Odesa and Khmelnytskyi regions on the night of December 22-23.

This was reported by the Air Force.

The Russian occupiers launched an attack with attack drones from the regions of Balaklava, which is in Crimea, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, which is in Russia.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

In Odesa, after shooting down enemy drones, an explosive wave damaged the glazing of one of the educational institutions. There were no casualties or injuries, as the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper informed.

The Southern Defense Forces clarified that seven drones were shot down in Odesa region.