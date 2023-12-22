Switzerland joined the 12th package of sanctions against Russia

The Federal Council of Switzerland expanded its sanctions lists against Russia — it joined the 12th package of European Union (EU) sanctions against the Russian Federation.

This is stated in the councilʼs press release.

The Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research (EAER) imposed sanctions within its jurisdiction on another 61 individuals and 86 legal entities.

Among those who have come under new sanctions are servicemen of the Belarusian Armed Forces, managers of companies that support the military and industrial potential of the Russian Federation, as well as members of the Central Election Commission of Russia. The new sanctions mainly concern Russian companies working in the defense sector.

Regarding the import of diamonds from Russia, the Federal Council assures: after the start of the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war, such imports have sharply decreased, and currently there are no imports of natural or synthetic Russian diamonds.

Switzerland also welcomed the decision of the EU to add the country to the list of partners for the import of iron and steel. Swiss restrictions on the import of iron and steel from Russia are equivalent to the restrictions of the European Union.